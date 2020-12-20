Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $26.92 Average PT from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECHO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

