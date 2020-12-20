Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $26.92 Average PT from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECHO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.