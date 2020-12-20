Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
About Equinox Gold
