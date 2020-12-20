Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

