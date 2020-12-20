Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $3.69. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 153,719 shares traded.

APEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

