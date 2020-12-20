John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $11.47. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 62,929 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209,178 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

