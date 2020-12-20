First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $19.97. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 55,695 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.