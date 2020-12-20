Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.90. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 10,545 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.55 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 35.23%.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

