SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.90. SMTC shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 252,520 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $137.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.
SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
