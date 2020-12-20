SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.90. SMTC shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 252,520 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $137.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SMTC Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

