Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by 85.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

