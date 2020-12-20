Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kava

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

