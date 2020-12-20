RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $328,112.85

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $328,112.85 and approximately $24,580.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00499766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000297 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

