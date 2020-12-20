Feathercoin (FTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,116.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $11,116.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 301,904,120 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

