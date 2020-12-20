Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target at $3.17

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

A number of research firms have commented on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.64. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 974,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 257,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 832,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

