Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Senex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.