Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $105.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,525 shares of company stock valued at $22,370,767. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Q2 by 203.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

