PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

