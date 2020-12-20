Handshake 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $215,068.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and $215,068.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,475.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $648.75 or 0.02763503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00500645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.61 or 0.01484997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00656579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00320948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00078570 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 342,442,090 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Buying and Selling Handshake

