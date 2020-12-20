Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading 22% Higher

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)’s share price traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Sportech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Sportech alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.