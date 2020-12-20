Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.27 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.15 on Friday. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

