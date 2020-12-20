SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) Major Shareholder Acquires $132,396.81 in Stock

SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc bought 339,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $132,396.81. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Montare Resources I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Montare Resources I, Llc bought 315,565 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $151,471.20.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Montare Resources I, Llc bought 497,303 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $228,759.38.

PERS stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

