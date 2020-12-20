Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock worth $223,614,098. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

