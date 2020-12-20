Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 74.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Concho Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Concho Resources by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.37.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

