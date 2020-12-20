Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,200 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $34,226,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,263.74 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $156,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,761,004 shares of company stock valued at $560,668,785. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

