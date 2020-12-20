Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,999,000 after buying an additional 92,735 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

