Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Jason W. Myers Sells 253,912 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.16. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Invitae by 32.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Invitae by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

