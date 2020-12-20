Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) (LON:IVPB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) (LON:IVPB) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95). 1,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.94).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.20.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) Company Profile (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

