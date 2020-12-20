Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Shares Up 1.5%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 2,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

