SFB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBK) Trading Down 0.2%

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFBK) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

SFB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFBK)

SFB Bancorp, Inc, through with its subsidiary, Security Federal Bank, provides various financial products and services in Tennessee. The company offers no interest, budget, and NOW-interest bearing checking accounts; super NOW accounts; money market deposit accounts; statement savings accounts; Christmas Club accounts; certificate of deposits; and individual retirement accounts, as well as business checking accounts.

