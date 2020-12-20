SFB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBK) Trading Down 0.2%

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFBK) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

SFB Bancorp, Inc, through with its subsidiary, Security Federal Bank, provides various financial products and services in Tennessee. The company offers no interest, budget, and NOW-interest bearing checking accounts; super NOW accounts; money market deposit accounts; statement savings accounts; Christmas Club accounts; certificate of deposits; and individual retirement accounts, as well as business checking accounts.

