GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 80,428 shares changing hands.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

