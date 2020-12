Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.76

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.76 and traded as high as $20.63. Acorn International shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 1,781 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

Acorn International Company Profile (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

