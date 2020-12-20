Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.97. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 106,021 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

