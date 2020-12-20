Analysts Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Target Price at €33.40

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.40 ($39.29).

Several research firms have recently commented on BDT. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

BDT stock opened at €39.50 ($46.47) on Tuesday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a one year high of €57.10 ($67.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $398.76 million and a PE ratio of 105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.99 and a 200-day moving average of €34.14.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

