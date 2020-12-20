Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

EQH stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 881,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

