Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.
FLC opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $24.37.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
