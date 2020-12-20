Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

FLC opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $24.37.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

