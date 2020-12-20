Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURCA opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Burnham has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

