Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on IKTSY. Bank of America raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

