NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.05.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

