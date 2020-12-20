NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.05.
About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
