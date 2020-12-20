Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

