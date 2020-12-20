HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Capitalization of $48,689.95

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $48,689.95 and approximately $3,331.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00368409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025690 BTC.

HB is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

