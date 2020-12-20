Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Quanta Services stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

