Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

