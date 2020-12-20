Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Sells $67,795.20 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.