Insider Selling: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Belden by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at $521,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

