New Street Research Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Neutral

New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.85.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $274.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.54 and a beta of 1.25. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,108.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.