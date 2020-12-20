Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LILA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,801.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 334,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 368,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

