Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Liquidia Technologies reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,282 shares of company stock worth $1,014,752. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 140.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

