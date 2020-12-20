Global Digital Content (GDC) One Day Volume Tops $75,684.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $19.42 million and $75,684.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00500645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

