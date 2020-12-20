Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Trading Up 11.3%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 22 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99.

About Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

