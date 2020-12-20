Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

