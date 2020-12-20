$946.05 Million in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $946.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $967.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

GFL stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $11,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

