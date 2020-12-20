Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $259,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,495. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $218.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.